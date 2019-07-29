TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best International Show

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 1:00 PM
We have arrived at the final category in the 2019 TV Scoop Awards!
Today, you can vote for Best International Show, a category designed to honor some fo the best imports that TV has to offer. All of the shows below are eligible because they're primarily not an American production (most easily determined by checking their country of origin on Wikipedia).
All categories in this year's awards are now open, including Best Series Finale, Best Season Finale, Best New Show, Most Anticipated New Show, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Fight, Best Villain, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Social Media, Best Comedy, Best Drama, four acting categories, and Best Couple, Sexiest Moment, Best Reality and Talk Shows, and Best Twist, Worst Twist, and Best Musical Moment.
Vote as many times as you want below!
All polls will be open until Friday, August 2 at 5 p.m. PT.
