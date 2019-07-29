Kyle Richards Teaches North West "Contortionist Moves" at Family Dinner

Just a casual Sunday night dinner!

Kyle Richards showed off her infamous split skills while at dinner with the Kardashian-Jenner family over the weekend. While enjoying a meal with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Mauricio Umansky, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to teach North West some "contortionist moves."

"That moment over the weekend when @kylerichards18 decides to teach #northwest her contortionist moves in the middle of dinner ....they are VERY flexible LOL," Kris captioned a photo of Kyle and North on the floor, adding the hashtag #family.

In the picture, the Bravo star can be seen balancing on her arms with her legs in the air, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 6-year-old daughter tries to copy her.