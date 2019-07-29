Kyle Richards Teaches North West "Contortionist Moves" at Family Dinner

Bravo; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Just a casual Sunday night dinner!
Kyle Richards showed off her infamous split skills while at dinner with the Kardashian-Jenner family over the weekend. While enjoying a meal with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Mauricio Umansky, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to teach North West some "contortionist moves."
"That moment over the weekend when @kylerichards18 decides to teach #northwest her contortionist moves in the middle of dinner ....they are VERY flexible LOL," Kris captioned a photo of Kyle and North on the floor, adding the hashtag #family.
In the picture, the Bravo star can be seen balancing on her arms with her legs in the air, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 6-year-old daughter tries to copy her.
"This is totally normal," Khloe Kardashian joked in the comments of the photo.
"Lol! It was so cute and unexpected!" Kardashian family friend Faye Resnick replied to Khloe. "We couldn't stop laughing! Isn't that what everyone does [at] dinner?"
Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna also commented on the picture, "Hilarious!"
Kyle is a longtime family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner squad, attending a number of Christmas Eve parties with the E! stars over the years. Kyle and her husband have also been spotted on date nights with her pal and her beau Corey on several occasions. The reality star's nieces, Paris Hilton andNicky Hilton Rothschild, are also close friends with Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.
"I've known Kris for so many years, forever," Kyle said of her pal during a 2017 radio interview with New Zealand's The Edge. "When all the kids were babies, my niece Paris and Nicky were friends with Kim and Khloe and Kourtney. So, I've known them forever, and it's nice to have friends, you know, we've known each other before all of this, before Housewives and before Keeping Up With Kardashians and all that. So, we just love to hang out and laugh."
