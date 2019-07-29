Denise Richards Confronts Camille Grammer Over "Hurtful" Comments in Heated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 10:00 AM
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is coming to a close by having the 90210 ladies relive some very real drama.
In the exclusive clip below, Denise Richards and Camille Grammer—who are feuding for some reason?—relive their ordeals with the California wild fires. Denise, whose home was spared, was sent running from her beach-front home. "Look, it's stuff. For me, it was my kids and my dogs because it was moving so fast, we had to get the hell out," Denise told Andy Cohen in the exclusive preview.
Camille lost her home to the flames, and said Denise's experience doesn't compare to hers because it was a rented home.
"I don't know what would give her the reason to think that. I was very empathetic. I had texted you, I called you during that time, we talked so many times and who gives a s—t if it's rented?" Denise tells Camille in response to the friend's comments.
"When I saw that, I was like where is this coming from? What did I ever do to you for you to even say something like that where you wouldn't think I was empathetic?" Denise asks.
"OK," Camille says.
"I'm asking you that question right now," Denise says.
And Camille has to say…nothing. "I can't even answer you," Camille says. "I have no answer and I'm sorry."
"This is where we think before we speak, Camille, because you say extremely hurtful things to us and sometimes there's no truth to what you're saying. You're talking out of your ass, and I've been nothing but nice and kind and very supportive of you," Denise says.
The third part of the reunion also features Camille's return to the couch after storming off, Teddi Mellencamp mixing it up with Camille, Kyle Richards reflecting on her friendship with the absent Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi debating on LVP's behavior and motives.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
