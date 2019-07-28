Eva Longoria Looks Like a Ray of Sunshine at the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Premiere

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jul. 28, 2019 7:08 PM

Eva Longoria

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Eva Longoria is shining bright!

On Sunday, the 44-year-old actress showed up and showed out at the Dora and the Lost Gold movie premiere in Los Angeles. She looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright-yellow strapless cocktail dress by Vitor Zerbinato. She tied her dazzling ensemble together with dainty jewelry pieces and white strappy heels. As for her beauty look? She rocked a smoky eye, nude lips and luminous bronzer.

Overall, the Hollywood star was a total stunner!

Along with Eva, Michael Pena and Isabela Moner graced the red carpet in fashion-forward 'fits. The Dora and the Lost City of Gold stars posed for pictures at the Regal Cinemas at L.A. Live. The 18-year-old actress looked absolutely radiant in a white sparkly Rodarte dress that featured a sexy sheer cut-out. She paired her gown with Stuart Weitzman heels and flashy rings.

Pena opted for a grey suit and polka dot tie.

Watch

Eva Longoria Says Her Son's First Word Was Lady Gaga

The trio's co-stars also stepped out for the special occasion, including Eugenia Derbez, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Danny Trejo, Q'orianka Kilcher, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, and Joey Vieira.

Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner, Michael Pe&amp;ntilde;a

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mario Lopez and his two kids also attended the movie premiere. Despite welcoming baby number three earlier this month, the daytime host couldn't miss the family movie! However, his newborn didn't get to join the fun.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hits theaters on Friday, August 9th! So get your tickets and your popcorn ready.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

