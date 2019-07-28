The Bachelor Australia 2019: Meet All 28 Women Vying For Matt Agnew’s Heart

Roses at the ready!

With just days to go until The Bachelor Australia premiere this Wednesday, Ten has announced the complete lineup of all 28 women hoping to win 31-year-old Matt Agnew's heart.

So far we've met the likes of Gemini Abbie, model Vakoo, chemical engineer Chelsie (complete with an oxytocin temporary tattoo) and China researcher Kristen. The bachelorettes are joined by nurse Elly, Pilates instructor Isabelle, children's entertainer Julia and student Nikki (who fills the novelty costume quota in a cheerleader outfit)—plus many more.

This year's contenders range from ages 23-34, with eight hailing from Victoria, where astrophysicist Matt now calls home.

Ahead of The Bachelor premiere (Wednesday, July 1 at 7.30PM), meet all the single and ready to mingle contenders below!