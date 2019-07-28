Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Beat the Scorching Heat With Risqué Bikinis

The heatwave seems to be affecting everyone but Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Over the weekend, the dynamic duo has been soaking up the sun and celebrating their sister Alana Hadid's 34th birthday in Mykonos, Greece. "On my way to celebrate my unicorn of a big sister @lanzybear," the 24-year-old supermodel shared on Instagram. "She's been preparing me for this weekend / teaching me to dance in the rain for a while now // 4eva your baby sisterrrrr."

And it looks like the Hadid sisters aren't letting the rising temperatures kill their vibe as they've been rocking itty-bitty bikinis during their fun girls' trip. From a stringy polka dot two-piece to a thong bikini and more, the models have been baring it all!

"wish you were here," Bella wrote on the 'gram, alongside a sexy snap of her risqué swimsuit. Additionally, Gigi showed off her... assets as she rocked a bandeau top and thong bottoms.