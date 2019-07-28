TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Season and Series Finales

by TV Scoop Team | Sun., Jul. 28, 2019 12:00 PM

The end is near, in more ways than one. 

Today, in the 2019 TV Scoop Awards, you can begin voting for best season finale and best series finale of the past year, and tomorrow, the final category will be going up, and you'll have until Friday to get all your votes in in every single one of the many categories we've got this year. 

Aside from the two finale categories below, you can currently vote for: Best New Show, Most Anticipated New Show, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Fight, Best VillainBest Fandom, Best Cast on Social Media, Best Comedy, Best Dramafour acting categories, and Best Couple, Sexiest MomentBest Reality and Talk Shows, and Best Twist, Worst Twist, and Best Musical Moment.

Two more days of new polls remain, and you can keep up with everything that's open and everything that's still coming right here

Vote as many time as you want/can below!

TV Scoop Awards 2019: Finales
Vote for the best season finale:
56.5%
1.2%
5.8%
10.7%
1.7%
1.2%
1.2%
0.3%
0.6%
0.6%
3.2%
4.1%
4.1%
0.0%
2.6%
0.9%
2.9%
2.6%
Vote for the best series finale:
42.3%
4.2%
4.8%
1.3%
38.9%
1.3%
0.8%
1.1%
3.7%
1.6%

Voting will remain open until Friday, August 2 at 5 p.m. PT. 

