Shay Mitchell Says She ''Couldn't Have Felt More Comfortable'' Sharing Pregnancy With Dollface Co-Stars

Cat's out of the bag!

When it came time for Shay Mitchell to announce her pregnancy to her Dollface co-stars Kat Dennings and Brenda Song, she recalls the special moment, and most importantly, her "comfortable" experience.

"I couldn't think of a better show to be apart of during this stage," the former Pretty Little Liars actress tells E! News during a sit-down interview. "Like truly, getting to come on set with all women and going through this, I couldn't have felt more comfortable."

She adds, "It was funny when I announced it. They were like, 'Yeah, we've known.' I'm like, 'Really? Was it my face? How did you know?'"

But all seriousness, the 32-year-old actress explains that it was "a really great space" to share her personal news.

So will the You star be calling on Song and Dennings for parenting advice? Short answer: Yes. "They are amazing. I'm calling on them to be like, "Hey, can you get me something real cute for her?"