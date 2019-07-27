TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best New and Upcoming Shows

by TV Scoop Team | Sat., Jul. 27, 2019 12:00 PM

It's new show time in the 2019 TV Scoop Awards. 

You can now vote for both your favorite new show of the past TV season, and the new show you're most looking forward to seeing when it premieres over the next year. (Sorry, Wynonna Earp isn't new, guys.) 

Those categories are open below, and don't forget that you can also vote for a whole bunch of other categories: Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Fight, Best VillainBest Fandom, Best Cast on Social Media, Best Comedy, Best Dramafour acting categories, and Best Couple, Sexiest MomentBest Reality and Talk Shows, and Best Twist, Worst Twist, and Best Musical Moment.

Two more days of new polls remain, and you can keep up with everything that's open and everything that's still coming right here

Vote below!

TV Scoop Awards 2019: New Shows
Vote for the best new 2018/2019 show:
20.0%
10.0%
10.0%
10.0%
0.0%
0.0%
10.0%
0.0%
30.0%
10.0%
0.0%
Vote for your most anticipated new 2019/2020 show:
25.0%
0.0%
25.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
25.0%
25.0%
0.0%
0.0%

All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2 at 5 p.m. PT. 

