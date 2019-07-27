Best Back to College Sales 2019: Deals on Dorm Essentials, Campus Style & More

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jul. 27, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: College Dorms, Best Back to College Sales

Courtesy: Dormify

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ah, "Back to School." The phrase that made us shudder as kids has a much more fun ring to it when you're in college. The freedom of decorating your own dorm room (or off-campus apartment), stocking up on all of your fave foodie finds, grabbing new swag to show your school spirit, and, of course, the actual essentials like bedding, shower caddies and sandals, laptops, chargers, textbooks and so on.

To help you out, we've rounded up the sites offering the best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!

Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: From fashion to fashionable backpacks, UO has got you covered.

Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Kohl's has all your move-in must-haves in one place with their interactive checklist.

The Container Store
SHOP NOW: Text COLLEGELIFE to 22922 (or sign up online) for 20% your purchases July 18-August 18.

Amazon
SHOP NOW: Get everything from A to Z at Amazon, including Ava Phillippe's Dorm Essentials List!

Dormify
SHOP NOW: Save 20% sitewide with code INNERCIRCLE.

Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Bundle and save! Wayfair is offering all sorts of 2 for $30 deals on college essentials.

Bed, Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: From expert picks to setting up your college registry, BB&B's College Shop will help you with everything.

Target
SHOP NOW: Yep, Target's got an interactive checklist, too, to make college shopping as easy as can be.

 

