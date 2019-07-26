The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 4 on Hulu

June's story isn't over yet. Hulu has renewed The Handmaid's Tale for a fourth season.

The streamer made the announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. The 11-time Emmy-winning series is still dropping new episodes of season three on Wednesdays.

Starring Elisabeth Moss as June, the series is set in Gilead, the remains of America under an oppressive regime that has stripped women of their rights and places fertile women into sexual servitude as Handmaids.

At the end of the second season, June had the chance to escape, but sent her baby to Canada with Emily (Alexis Bledel) instead, vowing to return to Gilead and only leave when her other daughter, Hannah, was safe.