Chance the Rapper's Postmates Bill Will Make You Feel Better About Your Spending

Think your Postmates bill is crazy? It's probably a fraction of what Chance the Rapper has spent on the goods delivery service.

The music artist has spent more than $30,000 on Postmates since signing up in 2014, according to the company's website, which adds that the figure includes over $4,000 in tips.

Much of the money Chance has spent on Postmates has been to buy fast food. And he is very polite when ordering.

In 2016, he ordered a Big Mac Meal, noting that it should contain "cheese only, as well as lettuce and extra cheese, (should be two slices of American cheese and only cheese and lettuce)," adding, "Large Fries and a Sprite for the drink, thanks!"

Also in 2016, Chance celebrated 420 with an order from Shake Shack in Chicago, where he lives, ordering a ShackBurger, fries and a lemonade.

In 2018, he ordered breakfast from Dunkin' Donuts. His order read, "Two sausage, egg and cheese croissants with no egg please just sausage and cheese, strawberry circle donut, three hash browns, plain bagel toasted with cream cheese on the side."

And Chance is probably not among the population of people that thinks cilantro tastes like soap; Chance's smallest Postmates order was for a $1.32 bunch of fresh cilantro from Jewel-Osco.