Tana Mongeau's Response to Jake Paul Engagement Haters Is Surprisingly Inspirational

And what about Jake's brother, Logan Paul, who has made critical comments about their relationship, will he be a part of the wedding celebration?

"Yesterday, Jake and I finally sat Logan down and really had a talk with him about how real everything is and he started to cry," Tana told E! News. "And I never thought I'd be in a position where I was making Logan Paul cry, so to know that he finally believes it and is emotional about it makes me so happy, so I'm so excited to see him at the wedding. He's actually going to be Jake's best man and we're super pumped about it."

The MTV reality star also shared that the network will be shooting footage from the couple's wedding.

"Oh, absolutely!" Tana told E! News. "I actually only signed up for eight episodes and they came back and asked me to do a few more on the wedding so we start shooting all the wedding stuff tomorrow for MTV and I'm super excited about it."