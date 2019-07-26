Stop Right Now: Victoria Beckham May Very Well Be Reuniting with the Spice Girls

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment
by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 5:53 AM
PolyGram Filmed Entertainment
She's saying she'll be there. Well, it's a possibility.
During an appearance on UK's The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan last night, Mel B revealed that Victoria Beckham has been considering a return to the Spice Girls.
"Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there," the singer said on the show, according to The Daily Mail. "She did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th anniversary." (The annual music festival will celebrate the milestone next year and, per Mel, the band may headline the event.)
"It's not just me saying it," she continued. "She actually did say that to my mum!" The late night show's host expressed his excitement (very relatable), gushing "Victoria's ready to come for the big show!" To which Mel raved, "I hope so."
The girl power group—also featuring Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell—kicked off their reunion tour in May, albeit down one member. Last Fall, Victoria took to social media to announce she would be sitting this one out.
"I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life," she wrote. "I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year."
While her bandmates originally supported her decision, they seemed to change their tune as the tour neared, subtly poking fun at the fashion designer.
Take Halloween, for instance. Sliding into Victoria's signature LBD, Scary Spice donned a mask with Posh's face on it and held a sign that said, "No, I am not going on tour."
And in May, Geri shared a throwback snap of the girl group on her Instagram. Harmless, right? Well, in actuality, she had strategically cropped Victoria out of the picture. Whoops.
Shade aside, we'll never give up on the good times. After all, viva forever, Spice Girls!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?