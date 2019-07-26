14 Christmas in July Items You Have to Buy During QVC's Black Friday

by Jillian Punwar | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 3:30 AM

It's Christmas in July!

You heard that right. Half the country might be going through a heat wave, but that doesn't mean we can't get ready for the upcoming holiday season.

Since the start of the month, QVC has been celebrating Christmas early with special shows dedicated to the holidays.

And starting today, QVC will host Black Friday in July with incredible deals on everything from gifts to festive decorations.

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on timeless Christmas decorations and amazing gifts for all members of your family—all for a huge discounted price.

Take a look below at some pop culture items that you will love. Words to the wise: Buy them now before they sell out!

HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Set of (2) 18oz Peppermint Lane 4-Wick Candles

Who says it can't be Christmas every day? Keep the holiday season going year-round with this fresh peppermint, candy cane, and white chocolate scented candle. 

Ecomm: Christmas In July, HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin 4-Wick Candles
$42
$27 QVC
Katy Perry Novelty Garland Ankle Boots—The Caine

You need these festive boots from the American Idol judge for your next holiday party.

Ecomm: Christmas In July, Katy Perry Novelty Garland Ankle Boots - The Caine
$169
$119 QVC
Martha Stewart Set of 3 Holiday Nutcrackers

Deck the halls with holiday spirit with these festive nutcrackers from the television personality's collection.

Ecomm: Christmas In July, Martha Stewart Set of 3 Holiday Nutcrackers
$49.50
$40 QVC
Martha Stewart Potted Pinecone Tree

Use this decorative pinecone tree accented by pinecones, ornaments and glittered leaf and berry branches as a centerpiece for any table. 

Ecomm: Christmas In July, Martha Stewart 24&quot; Potted Pinecone Tree
$63
$43 QVC
Scott Living Indoor/Outdoor Kneeling Reindeer

Spread Christmas joy and bring the holiday to life with this beautiful statue for indoor and outdoor use from Drew and Jonathan Scott's collection.

Ecomm: Christmas In July, Scott Living Indoor/Outdoor 21&quot; Kneeling Reindeer
$89
$56 QVC
Scott Living Illuminated Floral Rattan Wreath

We love this Christmas wreath for the holiday season which includes greens, berries and more delightful holiday decor.

Ecomm: Christmas In July, Scott Living Illuminated Floral Rattan Wreath
$58.50
$34 QVC
JoJo Siwa Set of 5 Signature Bows with Hanging Bow Organizer

These assorted bows from the YouTube personality's collection are the perfect gift for the holidays.

Ecomm: Christmas In July, JoJo Siwa Set of 5 Signature Bows with Hanging Bow Organizer
$24.50
$20 QVC
TreeMendous Ornament Decorating Kit w/ 9 Ornaments by Lori Greiner

This is the perfect Christmas activity courtesy of the Shark Tank star. Bring the family together with this ornament decorating kit.

Ecomm: Christmas In July, TreeMendous Ornament Decorating Kit w/ 9 Ornaments by Lori Greiner
$33
$29 QVC
Kevin O'Leary 3.25-lb Raspberry Almond Layer Cake

Add some flavor to your holiday season with this delicious raspberry almond layer cake from the Shark Tank star. 

Ecomm: Christmas In July, SH 11/4 Kevin O'Leary 3.25-lb Raspberry Almond Layer Cake
$65
$59 QVC
ED On Air Set of 2 10' Rattan Star Light Strand by Ellen DeGeneres

The talk show hosts' lights are perfect to put on the wall or on the dinner table for a festive flair. 

Ecomm: Christmas In July, ED On Air Set of 2 10' Rattan Star Light Strand by Ellen DeGeneres
$30
$19 QVC
Christian Siriano Gold Metallic Gift Boxed Throw

The fashion designers' faux fur throw will be a great trendy addition to your bed or couch. 

Ecomm: Christmas In July, Christian Siriano Gold Metallic Gift Boxed 50x60 Throw
$40
$36 QVC
Peanuts Set of 2 Decorative Pillows

We are obsessed with these Christmas themed Peanuts pillows, which are also perfect for a fun gift.

Ecomm: Christmas In July, Peanuts Set of 2 18&quot; x 18&quot; Decorative Pillows
$32
$26 QVC
45th Anniversary Hello Kitty Plush

This Hello Kitty plush toy is the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season and will make a great cuddle buddy. 

Ecomm: Christmas In July, 45th Anniversary Hello Kitty Plush
$38
$30 QVC
Casa Zeta-Jones Set of 2 Beaded Embroidered Snowflake Pillows

These pillows by Catherine Zeta-Jones are perfect for a simple yet stylish holiday look, which feature embroidered snowflakes. 

Ecomm: Christmas In July, Casa Zeta-Jones Set of 2 Beaded Embroidered Snowflake Pillows
$51
$39 QVC
