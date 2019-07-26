14 Christmas in July Items You Have to Buy During QVC's Black Friday

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's Christmas in July!

You heard that right. Half the country might be going through a heat wave, but that doesn't mean we can't get ready for the upcoming holiday season.

Since the start of the month, QVC has been celebrating Christmas early with special shows dedicated to the holidays.

And starting today, QVC will host Black Friday in July with incredible deals on everything from gifts to festive decorations.

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on timeless Christmas decorations and amazing gifts for all members of your family—all for a huge discounted price.

Take a look below at some pop culture items that you will love. Words to the wise: Buy them now before they sell out!