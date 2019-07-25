Orange Is the New Black Refresher: What You Need to Remember Before Season 7

Visiting hours at Litchfield are about to come to an end. The final season of Orange Is the New Black premieres on Friday, July 26, roughly a year after season six dropped. You've probably consumed thousands of hours of TV in between then and now, so it's completely understandable to have only a hazy recollection of what happened the last time you checked in on Piper, Suzanne, Alex, Red, Nicky, Gloria, Taystee and the rest of the OITNB gang. We're here to help.

Season six found the characters in a whole new world: Maximum security. The minimum-security facility was shut down following the season five riot.