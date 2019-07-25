Kensington Palace Shuts Down Kate Middleton Botox Rumor

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 6:39 AM

Kate Middleton, Mental Health In Education Conference, Outfit

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kensington Palace is setting the record straight on a rumor about Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, Dr. Munir Somji of the Dr. MediSpa clinic in England posted side-by-side photos of the Duchess of Cambridge's face and implied that she had used Botox.

"Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox," part of the post read. "Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple...There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position."

However, the Palace quickly shot down the claims and told E! News "this story is not true." In addition, a spokesperson for the Palace told The New York Post "The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity."

Sammy Curry, the market manager for the Dr. MediSpa, told The New York Post she thinks Somji was referring to "The U.K.'s Kate" when he called her "our Kate"—and not referring to her as the spa's Kate.

While royal admirers would likely love to know a few of Kate's beauty secrets—like how she's mastered her signature 'do—this clearly isn't one of them. And with three kids, several patronages and countless royal duties to take care of, she clearly doesn't have time for any false rumors.

 

