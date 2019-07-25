Inside Jennifer Lopez's Gold and Glamorous 50th Birthday Party

Of course, Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, and Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and Natasha, also attended. In fact, J.Lo's kids even sang for their proud mama. Max performed a rendition of "My Shot" from the musical Hamilton and Emme sang Diana Ross' hit "Do You Know Where You're Going To?"

However, they weren't the only ones to take the stage. Lopez performed a few of her hits for the crowd, too.

The birthday girl also received several gifts, including a Porsche from her main man. A spokesperson told E! News "the 2019 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet starts at $133,00, not including a $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee."

In addition, A-Rod made a sweet video for his leading lady. He also gave a sweet speech at her big bash.

"To the love of my life, [you know] how much I love you," he said at one point. "Happy birthday, of course. It's been such a great journey for us, and it includes everybody here—our friends our loved ones. That we stay connected through the phones, through Instagram, through whatever, but the love you guys give us is felt every day from the bottom of our hearts."

He also noted how Lopez had recently finished performing 30 shows and called her "an inspiration" to millions of people around the world.

In addition, Lopez received several shout-outs from her celebrity pals on social media, including Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora.