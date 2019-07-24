This Bachelor Australia Contestant Called Matt Agnew a “Disrespectful Pig” and It Did Not End Well

The Bachelor Australia just dropped an extended look at its new season, and there's almost too much drama to handle.

The main source appears to be an as-yet-unnamed blonde woman who allegedly called Bachelor Matt Agnew a "dog [expletive]" and a "disrespectful pig" while filming the show.

In the new clip, we see the 31-year-old astrophysicist confront the woman after learning of her comments from another contestant. And—based on instantly iconic soundbites from the rest of the girls like, "Bye, bitch! That bitch is gone"—everyone seems totally put out with the troublemaker.

"It's all starting to sound like bulls--t to me," Matt tells the cameras before we see him tell the back of a blonde woman's head, "I think it's for the best that you leave the mansion."