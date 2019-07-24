Natalie Imbruglia Is Expecting Her First Child With “Help of IVF and a Sperm Donor”

There's a baby on board for Natalie Imbruglia!

The 44-year-old Australian singer took to social media on Thursday to announce she's pregnant with help from IVF and a sperm donor.

"I'm expecting my first child this Autumn," Imbruglia shared on Instagram. "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won't be saying anything more on that publicly."

Friends and fans were quick to share their congratulations for the Torn singer, who was previously married to Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns.

"Congratulations on everything," Dannii Minogue wrote. "What a wonderful blossoming time. PS I love baby cuddles so am free for baby sitting any time!"

The Veronicas' Jessica Origliasso commented, "Absolutely beautiful," while the Spice Girls' Melanie C added, "Congratulations my love! Wonderful news all round. You're gonna be an AMAZING Mummy and you're already an AMAZING recording artist."