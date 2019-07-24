Natalie Imbruglia Is Expecting Her First Child With “Help of IVF and a Sperm Donor”

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 7:18 PM

Natalie Imbruglia

Instagram

There's a baby on board for Natalie Imbruglia!

The 44-year-old Australian singer took to social media on Thursday to announce she's pregnant with help from IVF and a sperm donor.

"I'm expecting my first child this Autumn," Imbruglia shared on Instagram. "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won't be saying anything more on that publicly."

Friends and fans were quick to share their congratulations for the Torn singer, who was previously married to Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns.

"Congratulations on everything," Dannii Minogue wrote. "What a wonderful blossoming time. PS I love baby cuddles so am free for baby sitting any time!"

The Veronicas' Jessica Origliasso commented, "Absolutely beautiful," while the Spice Girls' Melanie C added, "Congratulations my love! Wonderful news all round. You're gonna be an AMAZING Mummy and you're already an AMAZING recording artist."

Imbruglia's baby announcement coincided with the news she has inked a new recording deal.

"I'm very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!!" the former X Factor judge wrote. "What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can't wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!"

Imbruglia rose to fame in Australia as Beth Brennan in Neighbours and gained international success with her 1997 single Torn and album Left of the Middle.

Her most recent album, 2015's Male, included covers of songs from The Cure, Daft Punk and Death Cab For Cutie.

She has previously dated Friends star David Schwimmer and musician Lenny Kravitz.

Congratulations to the future mum! 

