HBO Boss Casey Bloys on Big Little Lies Controversy and Game of Thrones Backlash

Everything is great in HBO land.

There may have been a fan petition to reshoot the final season of Game of Thrones and reports circulating that Big Little Lies' second season had some behind-the-scenes creative struggles, but HBO programming president Casey Bloys says there's not much to worry about in either case.

Bloys took the stage to answer reporter questions at HBO's TV Critics Association press tour presentation, and was asked about his reaction to the petition to redo the somewhat controversial final season of Game of Thrones.

"There are very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of is that many people have big opinions on how it should end and how they want to see these stories and characters come to an end," Bloys said. "I think that just comes with the territory. The petition I think shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it's not something we seriously considered."