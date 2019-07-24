From the Dress That Birthed Google Images to the Groundbreaking Career: 50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

It's Jenny from the Block's golden birthday!

Despite the fact that Jennifer Lopez appears to be aging in reverse, the iconic quintuple-threat—seriously, is there anything she can't do?—turned 50 on Wednesday, July 24. And over the years, she hasn't been shy when it comes to revealing how she's managed to hit this milestone birthday while maintaining that youthful glow.

Her secret? "I'm rarely in the sun, but if I am, I wear a lot of sunscreen. I've never been one to take a lot of sun, which is why my skin has maintained itself," she told Us Weekly back in 2016. "And I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older." So, take note!

At 50, JLo's boo'd up with Alex Rodriguez, at the top of her game, and finally living her best life. She's not only redefining what it means to be a woman in Hollywood, but she remains perhaps the most influential Latinx artist in the industry.