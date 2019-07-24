Louis Tomlinson Slams "Bulls--t" Report About Why One Direction Split

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 1:27 PM
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter on Wednesday to set the record straight on a certain report about One Direction's split.
On Tuesday, Mirror Online published an article with the headline "Drugs, Meltdowns and 'Gay Sex' Rumors—How 'Rivalry and Hatred' Tore One Direction Apart." In the piece, the author wrote about the group's rise to fame and alleged there were a number of factors that led the singers to break up. The writer made claims about partying and smoking habits, as well as about reactions to Zayn Malik's departure. In addition, the author wrote there was a theory "that the 'Larry Stylinson' fan fiction depicting" Tomlison and Harry Styles as "lovers had pushed them apart."
However, Tomlinson quickly shot down the report—tweeting that it wasn't true.
"Biggest load of bulls--t I've seen in a while," he wrote on the social network. "Typical unprovoked venom from The Mirror. Couldn't be further from the truth."
This wasn't the first time Tomlinson had slammed these types of rumors, especially those about a relationship with Styles. In fact, he's denounced them on several occasions, including in 2012 when he tweeted that "Larry is the biggest load of bulls--t I've ever heard." He also took to Twitter after HBO's show Euphoria aired a sexually explicit animated scene about the two stars, noting that he "was not contacted nor did I approve it."
The article was published on the boy band's nine-year anniversary. While it's been years since the group announced the "hiatus," Tomlinson made sure to thank the fans for their love and support.
"So many incredible memories," he tweeted. "Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?