The Crown Season 3 (Sort of?) Has a Premiere Date

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 8:43 AM
Viewers last checked in with The Crown, Netflix's Emmy-winning royal drama, in December 2017. It's been nearly two years since we got a new helping of the historical drama about Queen Elizabeth II! That's about to change.
The third season of The Crown, which has been in production for some time, will drop in November 2019, according to new star Tobias Menzies. The Outlander and Game of Thrones veteran let the news slip in a radio interview. "We shot season three and that starts in November," he said on Jo Good's BBC radio show.
Netflix has yet to officially announce the new premiere date.
Menzies is part of an entirely new cast, replacing the likes of Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby and Matt Smith. Season three stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The show takes place several years after the third season ended. The season three cast is expected to return for season four, which will include the introduction of Princess Diana.
Meet the new cast below.
Faye Thomas/eyevine/Redux, Kypros/Getty Images
Newcomer Emma Corrin is taking on the role of a young Princess Diana (then known as Lady Diana Spencer) in season four of The Crown.
"I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," Corrin said in a statement released by Netflix. "Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"
Getty Images
Actress Gillian Anderson is poised to play the Iron Lady in upcoming seasons of The Crown, according to multiple outlets.
Netflix has yet to comment on Anderson's possible role as the former British prime minister. As it stands, it's unclear if The Crown's Thatcher character will appear in both seasons three and four of the critically-acclaimed drama.
Getty Images
Marion Bailey will take over the role of the Queen Mother from Victoria Hamilton.
"Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It's a brilliant show and we have tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team," Bailey said in a statement.
Jeremy Fletcher/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Viewers saw a young Prince Charles in The Crown season two, but that changes with a time jump.
"I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in," Josh O'Connor said in a statement.
His other credits include Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street and Florence Foster Jenkins.
Shutterstock; Getty Images
There's a new prime minister when The Crown jumps ahead some years for season three. Jason Watkins is playing Prime Minister Harold Wilson.
"I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia and the whole team," he in a statement.
Watkins' other credits include Taboo, A Very English Scandal and Being Human.
Tim Graham/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC
Doctor Who star Matt Smith played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown. Outlander's Tobias Menzies is taking over the role for the upcoming third season.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the new cast of The Crown and to be working with Olivia Colman again. I look forward to becoming her 'liege man of life and limb,'" he said in a statement.
In addition to Outlander, Menzies' credits include The Night Manager opposite Colman, Game of Thrones, Catastrophe and the British Getting On.
Shutterstock; Getty Images
Call the Midwife veteran Erin Doherty is reportedly playing Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
In addition to Call the Midwife, Doherty is in the Les Misérables miniseries.
Getty Images
Vanessa Kirby played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the royal drama. Helena Bonham Carter met with Kirby before her participation was confirmed.
"I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about—doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby," Bonham Carter said in a statement. "The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter than Vanessa."
Bonham Carter's credits include the Harry Potter film series, Ocean's Eight and The King's Speech.
Getty Images
Matthew Goode played the character of Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, in the second season. Ben Daniels of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, House of Cards and The Exorcist fame, will play the part in season three.
"After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television," Daniels said in a statement. "Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I'm really looking forward to playing him."
Getty Images
Claire Foy is handing over the crown to Olivia Colman for the third season.
"I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown, I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘Just one more' feeling," Colman said in a statement. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she's an incredibly hard act to follow, I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!"
Colman won a Golden Globe for The Night Manager and has appeared in numerous other projects including Peep Show, Fleabag and Murder on the Orient Express.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images, TIM GRAHAM/Getty Images
Emerald Fennell will play the future Duchess of Cornwall in the upcoming season.
"I'm absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown," Fennell said in a statement. "I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut."
