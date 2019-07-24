Bindi Irwin Gets Engaged to Longtime Love Chandler Powell on Her 21st Birthday

Crickey! Bindi Irwin has something extra special to celebrate on her 21st birthday: She's engaged!

The Dancing With the Stars alum accepted a proposal from her longtime love Chandler Powell on Wednesday, she announced on Instagram.

"On my birthday I said ‘yes' and ‘forever' to the love of my life," she wrote alongside a series of pictures which showed off her stunning sparkler. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.—Now let's get married already!"

Chandler also took to social media to share his absolute excitement.

"Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo," the pro wakeboarder wrote. "I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday."