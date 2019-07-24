My Dad Wrote A Porno Podcast Host Jamie Morton Teases "Bats--t" Season 5

My Dad Wrote A Porno
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 1:38 AM
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Emma Thompson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daisy Ridley have one thing in common: a love for the hilariously NSFW podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno.
The podcast began in 2015 when British TV writer and director Jamie Morton learnt his dad had adopted the pen name Rocky Flintstone and written an amateur erotic novel, Belinda Blinked (full title: Belinda Blinked 1; 1 A modern story of sex, erotica and passion. How the sexiest sales girl in business earns her huge bonus by being the best at removing her high heels).
Each week, Morton reads a chapter of Belinda's sexy exploits out loud with his friends Alice Levine and James Cooper; they're now up to Flintstone's fifth book in the series.
With more than 180 million downloads, a HBO special and a 2020 tour on the horizon—including dates in Australia and New Zealand—it's safe to say My Dad Wrote A Porno has moved from cult comedy podcast to worldwide smash.
And while the podcast has soared in popularity, Flintstone's cringe-worthy descriptions of sex (like the classic line, "her t-ts hung freely, like pomegranates") haven't changed.
The LADYGANG Open Up About Interviewing Karamo Brown, Learning From RuPaul and Baring It All on Their Podcast
"I think what's nice about Dad is that he's so unbelievably confident in his writing style, and he has been since day one," Morton told E! News while in Sydney. "He's like, these are great, I don't need to improve. It's you guys that don't get me. And in a way, he's kind of right. [His writing] isn't better, but it's gloriously Flintstonian."
Ahead of the podcast's fifth season (released September 9), Morton caught up with E! News to talk touring, celebrity fans and the storyline that still gives him nightmares.
Belinda Blinked 5 is the first book that Rocky Flintstone has written since the podcast came out. Has that changed anything?
I was terrified that he's gotten good. Or he's trying to be good. I was really worried that it was not going to be authentic. But we've recorded the first one. It's just bats--t. Everything changes. Because obviously [book 4] ended with a bomb. The three of us recorded the first episode and we were like, what the f--k is he doing? Everything is different.
Have you locked in any celebrity guests for the upcoming season?
We have. That was a moveable feast based on when they could. We recorded our first one the other day with the singer Josh Groban. He was amazing. He was coming to London to sing with Céline Dion in Hyde Park, so we met up with him and had a few drinks. We've got lots of exciting people. Hopefully. We never know until we get them.
Lin-Manuel Miranda follows you and the podcast on Twitter. Is he a dream guest?
Oh my god, we'd love to have Lin on. We've DM'd. He's so lovely and I'm such a fan and have been for years. I remember when he followed us. We were in LA and I was like, James, James, James! Lin's just followed us. It was really exciting.
Would you like to see a Belinda Blinked musical written by Lin?
Can you imagine? [Sings] Pots and pans! We are actually talking about a musical. Like, for real. Obviously, very long in the future, but we're quite excited about it. We've had a couple of really, really exciting meetings.
Are you and James and Alice going to have starring roles?
I definitely wouldn't, because I can't sing for s--t. I don't think so. I think it will be a fictionalised version of it. But maybe Alice? Alice is a kind of performer. She's got an awful singing voice, though. If people are going to pay for a tone-deaf woman singing on stage…
A highlight from last season was the Dame Emma Thompson episode. How nervous were you to go to her house and record?
She came to see our show at the Royal Albert Hall [in London], so we had met her before, which was really nice. She came backstage before and we had a bit of champagne and it was so lovely. She was so gracious cooking us dinner and fuelling us with a lot of wine. After we did the recording we just chatted for hours. And she's kept in touch. You can really love people and then when you meet them they don't live up to it. But she's everything and more. She's so brilliantly Emma.
Have you heard whispers of any other celebrity fans?
It's hard without it being confirmed, but there were whispers that Adele was, which James nearly died when we heard that. It's always quite interesting to go, I wonder who else listens?
There's bound to be others that listen but like to stay anonymous. Probably even politicians that don't want the scandal...
Can you imagine? Barack, don't bother following us, it's fine. [Laughs.] Prince Harry and Meghan are definitely listening to porn.
Your live shows draw huge crowds. What's it like going from recording in the kitchen to reading these books in front of thousands of people?
Bizarre. But fun. You feed off the audience and hear people enjoy the things that you didn't expect them to. Each audience has a different kind of rhythm. And it's just great seeing everyone dressed up in all of their costumes. Seeing everyone be a group is so fun because it's such a singular thing, listening to a podcast. You just do it on your own normally.
Is Rocky going to come on the Australian tour—and will he be in disguise?
I think he is. He'll probably come as a bloody hat with corks on it or something, the most obvious disguise ever. He couldn't come last time we performed here and we Skyped him from the Sydney Opera House and I gave him a little tour around. I just wished he could have been there.
What's been the most nightmare-inducing description that he's written?
I think Jim Sterling's dick transplant [in book 2]. I just remember thinking, what the f--k? This isn't even funny it's just f--king gross and weird. Where has this come from? It's a f--king zombie dick! I don't think it's ever reached that level of crazy since. He must have been mixing his drinks in a really interesting way that weekend.
The My Dad Wrote A Porno Wikipedia page says Rocky "supposedly" wrote Belinda Blinked. How do you feel about some people still thinking you're the mastermind behind the series?
I find it the most flattering thing in the world. I kind of lean into it. I wish I'd come up with it. If I did, I'd own it, by now as well. It's hard because Dad is anonymous and people are so respectful of that, which is lovely. But if you ever met him it would take about three seconds to be like, oh f--king hell, that's Rocky. James always says don't meet your heroes, but do meet Rocky Flintstone. You will not be disappointed.
My Dad Wrote A Porno tours Australia and New Zealand in January 2020. For information and tickets visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?