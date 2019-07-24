My Dad Wrote A Porno Podcast Host Jamie Morton Teases "Bats--t" Season 5

Emma Thompson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daisy Ridley have one thing in common: a love for the hilariously NSFW podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno.

The podcast began in 2015 when British TV writer and director Jamie Morton learnt his dad had adopted the pen name Rocky Flintstone and written an amateur erotic novel, Belinda Blinked (full title: Belinda Blinked 1; 1 A modern story of sex, erotica and passion. How the sexiest sales girl in business earns her huge bonus by being the best at removing her high heels).

Each week, Morton reads a chapter of Belinda's sexy exploits out loud with his friends Alice Levine and James Cooper; they're now up to Flintstone's fifth book in the series.

With more than 180 million downloads, a HBO special and a 2020 tour on the horizon—including dates in Australia and New Zealand—it's safe to say My Dad Wrote A Porno has moved from cult comedy podcast to worldwide smash.

And while the podcast has soared in popularity, Flintstone's cringe-worthy descriptions of sex (like the classic line, "her t-ts hung freely, like pomegranates") haven't changed.