Austin Butler's Latest Praise for Vanessa Hudgens Just Won Him Boyfriend of the Year

When it comes to Hollywood love stories, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's is one for the books.

For more than seven years now, the former Disney Channel darling and her actor beau have graced countless red carpets together. Monday night's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere proved no different for the duo, as Vanessa supported her longtime love's latest movie role.

E! News caught up with Austin on the red carpet, where he didn't hold back from describing Vanessa as his one and only.

"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me. I am so inspired by her everyday and I just love her to my core," the 27-year-old told us.

Swoon, much?