Austin Butler's Latest Praise for Vanessa Hudgens Just Won Him Boyfriend of the Year

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 6:43 PM
When it comes to Hollywood love stories, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's is one for the books.
For more than seven years now, the former Disney Channel darling and her actor beau have graced countless red carpets together. Monday night's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere proved no different for the duo, as Vanessa supported her longtime love's latest movie role.
E! News caught up with Austin on the red carpet, where he didn't hold back from describing Vanessa as his one and only.
"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me. I am so inspired by her everyday and I just love her to my core," the 27-year-old told us.
Swoon, much?
Austin also sang the praises of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who he shared have long "guided" his acting career.
As for working with Hollywood icon Quentin Tarantino, Austin had this to say: "He's an absolute genius. There's no doubt about that. I've never seen something like it... The improvisation on set and the ability to really roll with it. It's just remarkable how he works."
In the film, Austin portrays real-life individual Tex Watson, a pivotal figure in Charles Manson's Manson Family cult who remains incarcerated on seven first-degree murder convictions.
For more from Austin, including taking on the role of Elvis Presley in an upcoming movie, check out our interview above!
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.
