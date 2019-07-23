What Leonardo DiCaprio Learned About Brad Pitt From Filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio is a pretty big fan of Brad Pitt.

The 44-year-old actor shared what he's learned about his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood castmate at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

"He's not only made great choices as an actor, not only is he extremely talented, but he's [also] incredibly easy to work with and that's the dynamic that I think both of us needed in this film," DiCaprio told E! News. "We needed to have guys that implicitly knew this town, knew this industry and knew this type of relationship of, you know, guys that are professionals but then become family."

The Titanic star also credited the film's director, Quentin Tarantino, with "setting up this amazing back story for us," which helped the A-listers immediately "fit into those shoes."

The movie is set in Los Angeles during the year 1969. In the film, DiCaprio plays an actor from a Western TV series named Rick Dalton while Pitt plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. As they struggle to find the same levels of success they experienced earlier in their careers, they start to wonder: What happened to the Hollywood they used to know and love? DiCaprio's character also happens to live by Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie)—who was murdered that year by followers of Charles Manson.