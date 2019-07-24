Why Jennifer Lopez Is More Confident and Happier Than Ever at 50

"He said that whenever he saw me on TV or in movies, he thought, 'She's scared, but she's doing it anyway.' And he was absolutely right—I was terrified. But I really wanted to try. I wanted to do it."

But that is the J-Lo way: just keep going.

After Selena proved to be the role of a lifetime, Lopez went on to become the highest paid Latina actress in movie history, in addition to selling 80 million records worldwide with her eight studio albums.

While almost every star has to be a multi-hyphenate in today's world—who doesn't seem to have a lifestyle empire?—Lopez was one of the first triple threats to hit Hollywood, with many confused by a woman who dared to want more than to just act.