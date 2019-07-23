Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Return to Mexico for Their 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo...because they're vacationing for their anniversary.

The beloved Hollywood husband and wife jetted off to Mexico on the heels of their fifth wedding anniversary last week.

According to a source, the Mr. and Mrs. have been hanging out at their home there. The trip has featured golf for the musician and pool time for the supermodel, as well as a romantic walk on the beach for the couple. Per the source, the two have also visited the clubhouse and hung out with friends.

"They seem to be in their happy place and they know it well," the source said. "They love Cabo and it's a special place for them. They come often for birthdays and important times just to get away and relax. This time is no different. They seem very happy and in love. They are all smiles and very lovey dovey holding hands and putting their arms around each other every where they go."