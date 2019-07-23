Here's Why Brad Pitt Isn't Joining Instagram Anytime Soon

If there's one thing missing on Instagram, it may just be Mr. Brad Pitt.

Scroll through the social media site and you'll quickly discover that his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning are frequent users.

But as the A-list actor celebrates his new film, the thought of creating an account isn't at the top of his to-do list.

"Never gonna happen," he told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the film's premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theater. "Well, I never say never. Life's pretty good without it. I don't see the point."

In his defense, life really is pretty darn good for the 55-year-old actor who has maintained his spot as one of Hollywood's most beloved actors. When asked to share his one tip for surviving the famous town, Brad had a candid answer.