Lululemon x Barry's Collaboration Will Have You Running to the Gym in Style

by Jillian Punwar | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 9:04 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who's ready to work out in style?
With summer at its peak, this is the perfect time to ace that fitness routine – or begin one that you planned on starting a year ago.
Regardless, we love activewear especially from Lululemon and the athletic retailer just teamed up with Barry's Bootcamp, a popular workout experience, for a summer collection filled with amazing pieces.
The versatile line entitled "Stronger As One" features pieces for men and women and includes everything from duffel bags to mesh sports bras.
Clothing and accessories in the collaboration were all designed to look great on the streets but also allow extra ventilation to keep your body cool while you sweat.
Take a look below at some of our favorites from the new collection.
These simple yet slimming leggings are the best for your gym days.
This sports bra with an air open-hole knit back is perfect for hard workouts as it allows more air to flow to your body.
This trendy bag will be your new go-to gym buddy.
Keep it stylish yet simple in this fitting ribbed tank perfect for any workout.
We love this men's jacket which can be worn in and out of the gym.
Add this hat to any workout outfit for a perfected active look.
Feel pretty in pink in these form-fitting leggings.
Add some style to your workout routine with these adorable shorts.
We are obsessed with this adjustable sports bra that can be loosened and tightened depending on what activity you are doing.
