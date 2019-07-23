"Poop Water," a Proposal and Lots of Complaints on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Only on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way could a there be a storyline where a man might be deported from a country because of translation issue has mistakenly labeled him a terrorist. That's what's happening to Paul and Karine.

In the Monday, July 22 episode of the TLC series, Paul finally told Karine what's happening with his application for permanent citizenship. He told her he has a lawyer who has filed an appeal, but that could take time.

"The think I'm an actual terrorist," Paul said. "There's a good chance I'll have to go."