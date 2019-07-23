Lance Bass Recalls Joining the "Mile High Club" and Coming Out to Britney Spears

When it comes to opening up about his firsts, Lance Bass has no strings attached.

The ''N Sync star proved this to be true while playing a round of "First Thing First" on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the game, Andy Cohen asked the former boy band member about the first time he joined the "mile high club."

"It was on a BBJ," the 40-year-old singer recalled, clarifying that he did the dirty on a Boeing Business Jet. "Because it has a bed."

Bass also revealed he shared this first-time experience with a woman. When the Bravo executive asked the artist, who is gay, if he regularly had sex with women during his time in the band, Bass replied, "I was doing it, and doing it and doing it well. We did what we had to do to survive."

He also recalled coming out to Britney Spears in 2004 after she tied the knot with Jason Alexander in Las Vegas.