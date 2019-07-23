MasterChef Australia Judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan Will Not Return in 2020

MasterChef Australia will be back next year without judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.

Network 10 announced all three judges were departing the reality cooking show in a statement from chief executive officer Paul Anderson on Tuesday.

"Despite months of negotiation, 10 has not been able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary and George," Anderson said. "Across 11 sensational seasons, MasterChef Australia has established itself as one of the most popular and respected cooking television series around the world.

"We would like to thank Gary, George and Matt for their contribution over the past 11 years."