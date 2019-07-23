MasterChef Australia Judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan Will Not Return in 2020

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 12:29 AM
Ten
MasterChef Australia will be back next year without judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.
Network 10 announced all three judges were departing the reality cooking show in a statement from chief executive officer Paul Anderson on Tuesday.
"Despite months of negotiation, 10 has not been able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary and George," Anderson said. "Across 11 sensational seasons, MasterChef Australia has established itself as one of the most popular and respected cooking television series around the world.
"We would like to thank Gary, George and Matt for their contribution over the past 11 years."
The announcement comes days after Calombaris was fined for underpaying staff of his hospitality empire after a four-year investigation by the Fair Work Ombudsman. The TV chef admitted to underpaying $7.83 million in wages to 515 current and former employees, and he and his MAde Establishment company were ordered to make a $200,000 "contrition payment".
On Monday, Tourism WA also canned a major campaign featuring the 40-year-old.
Calombaris, food critic Preston and restauranteur and chef Mehigan served as MasterChef's main judges since the first season in 2000.
Tonight's season 11 grand finale—a showdown between contestants Larissa Takchi, Simon Toohey and Tessa Boersma—marks the judge's final appearance on the series.
Anderson said season 12 of the reality series would be an opportunity to highlight new talent.
"MasterChef Australia has always been about ordinary Australians doing extraordinary things for the love of food and we believe it is very important to continue that ethos," he said. "Australia is full of remarkable cooking talent and we can't wait to introduce another group—and the next generation of exceptional judges—in season 12 of MasterChef Australia next year."
