Lindsay Lohan Adopts Australian Accent While in Sydney for The Masked Singer

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 10:06 PM

Lindsay Lohan

Robert Kamau/GC Images

G'day, Lindsay Lohan

The American icon arrived in Sydney this week ahead of filming for The Masked Singer Australia, on which she's serving as a panellist. And of course, it wouldn't be LiLo abroad without her testing out the local dialect.

"G'day, mates," she said, adopting a husky Aussie accent and blowing kisses in an Instagram selfie video on her hotel balcony July 21. "I'm here in Australia."

While she may have been just joking around for the camera, the 33-year-old is known to latch on to foreign accents while temporarily living in countries that aren't her own, a phenomenon she's dubbed "Lilohan".

For the past few years, Lohan has mostly spoken in an indeterminate European-meets-Middle-Eastern intonation, which she said was probably caused by her time spent in Dubai and Mykonos (RIP Lohan Beach Club).

"I think when I'm around certain dialects it changes each time… and you just pick things up along the way," the native New Yorker told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year.

It remains to be seen if the Mean Girls star will continue to speak in Australilohan for the rest of her visit and on The Masked Singer.

The Ten series — which will feature local celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes while performing—also stars Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes alongside Lohan on the guessing panel, with Osher Gunsberg acting as host.

After starting in South Korea, The Masked Singer made its US debut this year, where it crowned T-Pain champion and Donny Osmond runner-up. It's anyone's guess which Australian celebrities will take the stage on our version, but expect more than a few current and former Ten stars in the mix.

While no premiere date has been announced, The Masked Singer Australia begins taping on July 27, and if you're in Sydney you can try to sign up for free Eventbrite tickets to sessions through August 8.

