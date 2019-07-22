Lindsay Lohan Adopts Australian Accent While in Sydney for The Masked Singer

G'day, Lindsay Lohan!

The American icon arrived in Sydney this week ahead of filming for The Masked Singer Australia, on which she's serving as a panellist. And of course, it wouldn't be LiLo abroad without her testing out the local dialect.

"G'day, mates," she said, adopting a husky Aussie accent and blowing kisses in an Instagram selfie video on her hotel balcony July 21. "I'm here in Australia."

While she may have been just joking around for the camera, the 33-year-old is known to latch on to foreign accents while temporarily living in countries that aren't her own, a phenomenon she's dubbed "Lilohan".

For the past few years, Lohan has mostly spoken in an indeterminate European-meets-Middle-Eastern intonation, which she said was probably caused by her time spent in Dubai and Mykonos (RIP Lohan Beach Club).

"I think when I'm around certain dialects it changes each time… and you just pick things up along the way," the native New Yorker told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year.