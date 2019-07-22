The Bachelorette's Luke Parker Shows Back Up, Leaves Again, Then Gets Taken Down on Men Tell All

And somehow we/Chris Harrison/all the guys/the audience all sat and endured:

-Endless silences that were more terrifying than peaceful, in responses to questions like "are you a narcissist?" and "do you control women?"

-The words "let me just clarify" and "let me go back" on constant repeat

-Lines like "I felt like I was on a rescue mission for Hannah. That's how I like to look at it." (He clarified that he wanted to rescue Hannah from the other guys, as if that made it better.)

-Luke saying "If I could go back, I wouldn't change a thing." He went back and amended that statement, but it definitely came out of his mouth.

-"I want a woman that will make decisions for herself and won't need me when I'm there, although a man is supposed to lead and guide a woman in a relationship."

-"Think about what you're asking" he said in response to Chris's question about whether it was hypocritical to shame Hannah for her sex life when he's no virgin either.

-He tried to tell Hannah she told him she wouldn't use the fantasy suites for sex, while she countered that she told him the fantasy suites aren't designed just for sex.