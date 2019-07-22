Caelynn Miller-Keyes Calls Bachelor in Paradise "Horrible and Great" Amid Dean Unglert Romance

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is opening up about her time on Bachelor in Paradise.

The former Bachelor star, who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of the reality show, recently completed filming on the beloved spin-off series. Since that time, Caelynn has been sparking romance rumors with a fellow BiP contestant, Dean Unglert. The duo even went on vacation together earlier this month.

"Dean and Caelynn are dating," a source confirmed to E! News in mid-July. "Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days."

Now that the speculation has emerged, Caelynn is addressing the relationship rumors during a chat with Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast.