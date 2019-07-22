Tom Hanks Will Warm Your Heart As Mister Rogers In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Trailer

Allow Tom Hanks to be your neighbor.

On Monday morning, Sony released its first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which features the Oscar winning actor sliding into the loafers and red cardigan of everyone's childhood icon, Fred Rogers.

Based on a true story, the upcoming flick—guaranteed to make you cry—follows the unlikely friendship between Rogers and cynical journalist and new dad Lloyd Vogel, who accepts an assignment to profile the host for Esquire. Unsurprisingly, after time spent with the good-natured TV personality, Vogel (played by Matthew Rhys) finds himself ditching skepticism and embracing kindness.

"Sometimes, we have to ask for help and that's OK," Hanks muses in the two-minute clip. "I think the best thing we can do is to let people know that each one of them is precious."

Director Marielle Heller certainly understands the feel-good appeal of Rogers, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 74.