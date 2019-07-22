Why Nicole Kidman Did Not Censor Keith Urban's Song About Their Sex Life

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
When it comes to Keith Urban's work, Nicole Kidmanis hands-off.
During an interview on Breakfast With the Stars With Kyle & Jackie O, the Big Little Lies star was asked about her famous husband's track, "Gemini," and how he described her in the bedroom. On the song from his 10th studio album, Graffiti U, Urban sings that she's a "maniac in the bed, but a braniac in her head."
"I don't censor his art," she told the co-hosts. "If I can be a muse for it."
The Oscar winner further further agreed, "It is embarrassing, but at the same time, yes it's better than saying, 'God, I'm so bored...Make an effort, Nicole.'"
As for another line from the Grammy winner's standout track, "She's waking to make love in the middle of the night," Kidman sounded flustered when Kyle brought it up.
"Shut up. You're making that up," she responded when Kyle brought up the lyric. "I'm not answering that. That's outrageous."
The musician actually credited fellow Julia Michaels with the maniac line last year.
"My first reaction was, 'Oh, I don't know if I'd say that.' And she goes, ;You pretty much just did,'" he recalled to Rolling Stone of making the song. "Again, it's really one of the things I love about the way she writes. It's unfiltered. It's pure. It's truth. It was such a playful song, that in the context of that kind of song, which is super sexy to begin with, it just went together for me."