Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Reflect on Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 5:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon

Instagram

That's a wrap!

HBO aired Big Little Lies' season two finale on Sunday, and some of the cast members couldn't help but feel a little sentimental over the closing of this chapter. 

Nicole Kidman, for instance, took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself hugging her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep. She also shared a picture of the trio smiling alongside their fellow castmates Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern on the show's set.

"What a journey to have been on!" the Celeste Wright character captioned the sweet snapshots. "Thank you to all of you for watching, and everything you have given this show and more! Your support made it possible and allowed these women's stories to be told. To everyone who was involved in making the show - my deepest thanks. Love you all xx #BigLittleLies."

Woodley also took a moment to reflect after the season's ending.

"I'm just feeling really. f--king. grateful. right. now. For the people standing on the Mauna. For my Big Littles Lies family. For all those who create. For all those who remember," she wrote on Instagram, referencing the Mauna Kea protests in Hawaii. "Living for freedom. Living for grace. Living for balance. Honoring what is unseen, as much as we honor what is seen."

Watch

Reese Witherspoon & More Big Little Lies Ladies Spill on Season 2

In addition, Dern posted a picture of herself "toasting to our amazing tribe" with Kravitz, and Witherspoon shared her appreciation for the show's fans. 

"To all the fans of the show, THANK YOU!" the Madeline Martha Mackenzie star wrote in part of a post ahead of the finale. "You are the reason this show is everything it can be. Thank you for watching, for discussing, for tweeting.... for Loving these women. It means the world to me!"

The series has received a total of 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins over the course of its run. While it wasn't eligible for any Emmy nods this year, there's no telling what's in store for the ladies of Monterey in the future.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Big Little Lies , TV , , Nicole Kidman , Reese Witherspoon , Laura Dern , Zoë Kravitz , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.