Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Reflect on Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale

That's a wrap!

HBO aired Big Little Lies' season two finale on Sunday, and some of the cast members couldn't help but feel a little sentimental over the closing of this chapter.

Nicole Kidman, for instance, took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself hugging her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep. She also shared a picture of the trio smiling alongside their fellow castmates Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern on the show's set.

"What a journey to have been on!" the Celeste Wright character captioned the sweet snapshots. "Thank you to all of you for watching, and everything you have given this show and more! Your support made it possible and allowed these women's stories to be told. To everyone who was involved in making the show - my deepest thanks. Love you all xx #BigLittleLies."

Woodley also took a moment to reflect after the season's ending.

"I'm just feeling really. f--king. grateful. right. now. For the people standing on the Mauna. For my Big Littles Lies family. For all those who create. For all those who remember," she wrote on Instagram, referencing the Mauna Kea protests in Hawaii. "Living for freedom. Living for grace. Living for balance. Honoring what is unseen, as much as we honor what is seen."