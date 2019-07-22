The Bachelor Australia’s Matt Agnew Almost Appeared on The Bachelorette

If the stars had aligned, astrophysicist Matt Agnew could have appeared on The Bachelorette Australia.

In an interview with TV Week, the new Bachelor Australia suitor revealed he was almost a contestant on Georgia Love or Sophie Monk's instalments of the franchise.

"I had applied in the past, but I was busy, so I withdrew due to travel commitments and date clashes," the 31-year-old explained.

According to Matt, the application process took place "two or three years ago".

The pressure is on for the newest Bachelor to find ‘the one' after Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins decided to pick neither Brittany Hockley or Sophie Tieman in the show's 2018 finale.

In an interview with NW, Matt said he would walk away alone if he didn't find true love, but hinted there is a happy ending.

"I think you've got to 100 percent back yourself and own your decision, but I can't see it coming to that," he said. "I've met some incredible women on The Bachelor—and one of them really could be the person I marry and start a family with, sooner rather than later."