Prince George Adorably Shows Off His Missing Tooth in 6th Birthday Photos

Prince George is living his best life!

The little royal (and future king) has plenty to smile about now that he's 6-years-old. That's right, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is celebrating his birthday on Monday.

However, ahead of his festivities his famous parents couldn't help but reveal new images of the birthday boy.

"Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday," the royal couple's joint Instagram account read on Sunday, alongside an adorable snap of their son smiling from ear to ear.

"This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge," the statement continued. "Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!"

In the three portraits uploaded to social media, Prince George dons the official England National Soccer Team jersey and a forest green polo shirt with blue and white striped shorts. Très chic.