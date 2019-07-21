Miranda Lambert Strikes a Pose With Her Shirtless Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Mini Trip

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jul. 21, 2019 2:46 PM
It's a "hot couple summer" for Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
With temperatures rising all weekend long, it looks like the newlyweds decided to take a mini trip to Lake Tahoe. It's most certainly one way to shake off the heat.
"Lake Tahoe," the 35-year-old country star captioned her Instagram post, alongside several snaps of her and her beau's getaway. "A great show and a few really cool days off! #lakelife #roadfamily."
During the couple's trip, "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer not only captured their breath-taking views, but the two shared their fun-filled lake day.
Posing on a boat along the lake, the pair rocked vibrant swimwear with Lambert opting for a multi-colored bikini, a hot pink souvenir hat (because, why not?!), large sunnies and hoop earrings. As for the New York native? He matched his wife and threw on bright and colorful swim trunks, a cap and aviators.
Just this week, the Texas native shared her first single in nearly 15 months. Of course, her reveal on Instagram was cheeky, as it starred none other than her husband doing the laundry (shirtless, no less!).
"Having time off to write was great," she told Billboard. "I got to live some life for a little bit, which helps, but I'm definitely really excited to have new music to play on the road."
During the interview, she also opened up about married life and the one tiny thing she has the "tendency" to do to her beau.
"He said he's happy for me and whatever it takes to get my song out there," the country star shared. "I do have a tendency to creep on him when he's doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends? I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I'm sure I'll have a video."
Keep these pics coming, Miranda!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?