Audrina Patridge Enjoys ''Nice Reset'' With Daughter After Getting a Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex

There's nothing more special than some much-needed mother-daughter time!

Audrina Patridge is soaking up the sun and cherishing quality time with her 3-year-old daughter, Kirra. It looks like the two are enjoying their "staycation" on the California coast. Of course, building sandcastles, wearing colorful swimwear and taking long walks on the beach have been on their agenda.

"A little staycation getaway is always a nice reset," The Hills: New Beginnings star shared on Instagram, alongside several snaps of her and Kira's mini trip. "Thank you @theholidaysca we had the best time!"

The mother-daughter duo rocked vibrant bikinis during their vacation, with the reality TV personality donning a bright-yellow two-piece from her swimwear line, Prey Swim. The 3-year-old cutie opted for something a little more beachy by wearing a mermaid-inspired bathing suit. If anything, she looked like a mini Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Patridge's getaway comes nearly a day after news broke that she was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, Corey Bohan.