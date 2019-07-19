The Walking Dead Comic-Con Panel Confirms Danai Gurira's Exit and Premieres New Trailer

Michonne is about to officially say goodbye.

The Walking Dead just hit San Diego Comic-Con and Danai Gurira confirmed that season 10 will be her last, as rumored earlier this year.

"I can confirm this will be my final season as Michonne on the show," she said on the Friday afternoon panel.

We also finally have a premiere date for season 10, which is coming on August 6th on AMC, with a special airing on August 11th.

While quite a few cast members have made their exit over the past couple seasons, most notably including Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan, there were a couple of newbies to announce as additions to the cast: Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll will be joining the series in season 10.