TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 12:17 PM
And we're off!
Voting has officially begun for the 2019 E! TV Scoop Awards, and we're starting with what's traditionally a pretty big race: Best Fandom and Best Cast on Social Media.
Not only are you voting for yourselves--for the fandom that has done the most, raised some money, supported one another, changed the world—but you're also voting for the cast of actors (and writers and EPs) who make livetweeting look easy and who have proved themselves to be just as delightful on a different screen as on the TV screen. These polls are the first of many that will be going up over the next couple of weeks, so make sure you're not missing any by following @EonlineTV on Twitter.
As always, you can vote as many times as you want, but also please remember to take a break. You have 2 full weeks to vote! It will be OK!
All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2.
Have fun, friends, and we'll see you tomorrow.
