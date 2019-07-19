See Jessica Chastain and More Stars' Candid Photos at Comic-Con 2019

Comic-Con International: San Diego has begun and the stars have descended upon the California city!

Jessica Chastain was all smiles as she met fans at the annual comics, movie, TV and pop culture convention. The actress is promoting the horror sequel It Chapter Two.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who stars in the new BBC One family fantasy series His Dark Materials, was seen signing autographs. His co-star James McAvoy was spotted taking a selfie with a fan.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, who reunite in the new film Terminator: Dark Fate, were also seen at the convention. Over at the Hard Rock Cafe, San Diego, America Ferrera and Ben Feldman had some laughs on the pop-up replica of the set of their new NBC show Superstore.

On Thursday, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at the convention to introduce the first trailer for his film Top Gun: Maverick.

Comic-Con International: San Diego runs between Thursday and Sunday.

See candid photos of stars at Comic-Con.

Jessica Chastain, Comic-Con 2019

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jessica Chastain

The It Chapter Two actress is all smiles.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Comic-Con 2019

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star of new series His Dark Materials meets fans.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Comic-Con 2019

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The actor arrives at a panel for his latest film, Terminator: Dark Fate.

James McAvoy, Comic-Con 2019

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

James McAvoy

The actor, who is promoting the new series His Dark Materials, takes a selfie with a fan.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Comic-Con 2019

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Linda Hamilton

The star of the new film Terminator: Dark Fate signs an autograph.

America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Comic-Con 2019

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

America Ferrera and Ben Feldman

The stars of NBC's Superstore play ball at the show's set replica at the Hard Rock Cafe, San Diego.

See more photos of celebrities at Comic-Con.

