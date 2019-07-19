Sophia Grace's Cousin Rosie McClelland Finds Her Wings in New Single "LaLa"

Give Rosie McClelland the mic because she's ready to sing her heart out.

It's hard to believe that it has been more than seven years since the YouTube star and her cousin Sophia Grace first captivated audiences thanks to their rendition of Nicki Minaj's hit single "Super Bass."

Fast-forward to today where Rosie is all grown up and releasing her own original, new music.

On Friday morning, the 12-year-old released a brand-new song titled "LaLa." And spoiler alert: You may just be listening to it all day long.

"I didn't know I could fly till I found wings/Didn't think I could speak till my heart sang," she sings. "Now I hear a little voice inside of me/And it's going like LaLa, LaLa, La."