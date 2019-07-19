Lady in Red: See Inside Priyanka Chopra's Glamorous 37th Birthday Party

WorldRedEye.com
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 7:39 AM
The birthday girl was dressed to impress.
In honor of her 37th birthday, Priyanka Chopra was ready for a night on the town on Thursday. The star stepped out with her famous husband, Nick Jonas, and friends in Miami, where quite the celebration was in store for the actress.
But, what's a birthday party without an unforgettable outfit? For her big night, Chopra shimmered in a red sequin wrap mini dress by 16ARLINGTON with long sleeves and a keyhole neckline, paired with metallic open-toed heels. The star playfully accessorized with a glamorous crystal lipstick-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber and topped the look off with red lipstick and a headband that read "Birthday Girl."
Jonas captured his ladylove on Instagram, sharing a video of her doing a twirl to the tune of the Jonas Brothers' "Burnin' Up."
Priyanka and posse headed to Komodo for dinner, where the red theme carried onto the star's ornate gold and red multi-tiered cake. After the sparklers burned out, it was time to keep the party going at A-list nightclub, LIV.
Inside the club, the famous newlyweds were snapped feeding each other shots. Between sipping champagne and getting their groove on, the night sounds like it was quite the success.
But, don't just take our word for it—see inside the party yourself with E!'s gallery below.
The star showed off her birthday dress for the camera.
"There is never gonna be another one like you," the actress' cousin wrote of her on Instagram.
What would a party be without a celebratory shot?
The famous husband and wife cozied up during the soirée.
Talk about a picture-perfect cake!
There was no shortage of smiles on Priyanka's face.
